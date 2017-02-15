Appeal following sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead underpass

A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who she met earlier that evening and police are appealing for information.

It happened in the underpass on Link Road between 3am and 3.20am on Monday, February 13, as they were walking together through the underpass.

The man, described as having an Irish accent, sexually assaulted her before she managed to fight him off.

He continued walking with the woman, aged in her 20s, towards Henry Wells Square in Grovehill. He then left her at the rear of the shops and made off in an unknown direction.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall and between 22 to 26 years of age. He has short black hair worn in a spiky/wavy style, wearing a black jacket at the time.

Detective Sergeant Paul Perkins, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the area around the times stated to get in touch.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who saw a man matching the description in the area.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe this is an isolated incident, and we are doing all we can to trace this man.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number D1/17/1143.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.