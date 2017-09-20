An exclusive preview at Hemel cinema? You must be barking

Four VIPs were the first to view the latest British blockbuster at a Hemel cinema this week. Because Kipper, Walter, Krypto and Barry were the Very Important Pugs who enjoyed Kingsman: The Golden Circle at Cineworld in Jarman Square.

General manager Paul Dorrell said that the film can be shown on Cineworld’s new ‘Superscreen’ auditorim, which offers dual 4K projectors giving a brighter experience and stunning multidimensional sound with Dolby Atmos speakers, powered by 27 amplifiers.

Barry the pug said: “Woof.”