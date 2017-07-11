Almost 900 in Hertfordshire owe their lives to organ donations

The number of people who current live in Herts and owe their lives to organ donations is now 872.

The figures, released today by NHS Blood And Transplant, also show that the number of people on the Organ Donor Register has rocketed by 27 per cent over the last five years - from 344,934 to 437,616.

But more people are being encouraged to sign up and add their names to the list. Anyone can sign up as a donor on the NHS Organ Donor Register. How old you are or any existing medical conditions shouldn’t stop you from signing up. You could save or transform up to nine people’s lives by donating your organs when you die and help even more by donating tissue.

Sally Johnson, director of organ donation and transplantation, said: “More people than ever in Hertfordshire are committing to organ donation and that is saving more lives than ever. It’s amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors.

“We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals. Our specialist nurses in organ donation are now almost always involved in discussions with families over organ donation.

“However there is still a long way to go. Around three people still die a day in need of a transplant. Every one of those people who died could be a mother or a father, a daughter or a son, who might be alive today.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grieving process. We don’t want anyone in Hertfordshire to miss the opportunity to save lives through organ donation. Please join the NHS Organ Donor Register. It only takes two minutes.”

To join the NHS Organ Donor Register visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk