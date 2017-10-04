Aldi, Costa Coffee and McDonald’s sign up for new Hemel Hempstead retail park

Three major brands have agreed to move into a new retail park set to be built in Hemel Hempstead.

Costa Coffee, McDonald’s and Aldi have become the first of 12 new occupiers at the planned Maylands Gateway Retail Park.

An artist's impression of how the new Aldi will look

Planning consent has recently been secured for the retail park, which will be built on the former Lucas Aerospace site at the junction with Breakspear Way.

Dacorum Borough Council’s planning committee approved the application in June from Aviva Investors and Trilogy Developments for 134,581 sq ft of retail space and 6,997 sq ft of leisure space within 12 new units.

The three brands have all signed up for the first phase of the retail park, which will see building commence in January 2018, with practical completion later that year.

Construction of the second phase of the development is also scheduled to begin in 2018, and set to be finished by late 2019.

Helen Rainsford, senior director of retail development at Aviva Investors, said: “The new scheme will deliver high quality out-of-town retail space to serve the Maylands area, and the rapidly expanding new residential area to the west of Hemel Hempstead and towards St Albans.

“We are already in talks with further food, fashion, sports and homeware retail operators about securing space in the second phase.”

Councillor William Wyatt-Lowe, who spoke in favour of the scheme, added: “The site has been derelict for a long time and there was huge public support for the proposals from Aviva and Trilogy Developments.

“These plans have been unanimously supported by my planning colleagues, and demonstrate the Council’s commitment to seeing this location succeed as a new retail centre serving this side of Hemel and beyond.”