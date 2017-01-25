Alcohol and cigarettes stolen during store theft in Redbourn

Police have released these CCTV images following a burglary in Redbourn.

The offence took place between 12.55-1am on Friday, January 6, at the Co-op in the High Street, with the offenders taking cigarettes and alcohol.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured as they may have information that could prove useful to the investigation.

Detective Constable Courtney Turner said: “As part of the on-going investigation I am also appealing for a man, who I believe was walking his dog and passed the store around the time of the offence, to come forward as he may have key information that could assist the investigation.

“A number of cars also drove past the shop at the time of the burglary, so I am appealing for any motorists who were in the area between the times stated, and believe they saw anything suspicious to contact me via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference F2/17/30.”