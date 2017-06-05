A Special way of serving Hertfordshire

Nearly 150 of Hertfordshire’s special constables were out in force over the weekend to mark National Special’s Weekend.

The event highlighted the vital role performed by the Special Constabulary and the ongoing contribution its members make to policing in their communities.

These officers - who over the weekend served 658 hours of duty – were involved in everything from ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) operations, policing the Race For Life event at Stanborough Lakes and retail crime patrols, to tackling underage drinking, deterring speeding drivers and carrying burglary and antisocial behaviour patrols (ASB).

Following the tragic terror attacks in London over the weekend, many of the force’s special constables were also directed to support Intervention and Safer Neighbourhood Teams to increase the visible police presence and provide reassurance to local communities.

Hertfordshire’s Special Constabulary Chief Officer Mark Kendrew, said: “As the newly appointed head of Hertfordshire’s Special Constabulary, I was delighted to be out and about this weekend alongside my fellow special constables to mark this important event in our calendar.

“I am particularly proud that our volunteer police officers were also on hand to ably assist their regular officer colleagues providing reassurance to local communities in light of the terrorist attacks in London over the weekend.”

He added: “The idea of the National Special’s Weekend is to get as many of the UK’s nearly 15,000 specials as possible to perform a duty over the weekend.

“Hertfordshire’s 240 strong team last year completed a total of 59,000 duty hours for the force. The support provided by our Special constables and rural special constables is helping to combat crime and keep Hertfordshire even safer.”

Over the last 12 months Hertfordshire’s special constables have:

Made over 288 arrests and assisted in 674;

Dealt with 93 road traffic collisions;

Taken part in 43 alcohol seizures;

Made 116 drug seizures;

Conducted 179 breath tests;

Undertaken 317 stop and searches;

Seized 118 vehicles;

Executed 223 warrants.

David Lloyd, police and crime commissioner for Hertfordshire, said: “I’d like to thank our special constables for what they have achieved during National Specials’ Weekend and for their invaluable support and commitment. It never fails to impress me that they each undertake this vital role during their free time.”

Inspector Debbie Jacyna, special constabulary development manager at Herts Police, said: “The opportunity to gain experience in specialist departments, at hours and dates to suit you, is uniquely available to Hertfordshire’s special constabulary. We are keen to utilise specialist skills or foreign languages that officers have by deploying into the relevant department, as well as assisting with neighbourhood policing.

“Once initial training is complete, Specials are coached by regular officers to complete their Police Action Checklists and are then deemed fit for independent patrol. On average this can take around 12 months.”

Find out more at www.hertspolicecareers.co.uk