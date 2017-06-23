A snappy success courtesy of Tring’s photographers

Photographers were among the stars of the show at the weekend, when The Tring in Spring Photographic Competition was again a central part of the annual Tring Together Spring Fayre.

More than 50 people took part this year, with voting open to the public.

And this year’s overall champion was Chris Gregory with his entry Curves And Lines; the picture which shows the Wendover arm of the Grand Union Canal will adorn the cover of 7,000 copies of the Tring Together Spring Fayre brochure next year.

Charley Taylor Woodcock topped the 16 years and under category with his shot The Ducks taken at Tring Reservoir.

Steve Kitchener was the pick of the professional photographers section with All The Action Is Below which depicts the Grand Union Canal.