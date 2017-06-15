A sign that Marsworth has pride in its appearance

A new sign designed to showcase the defining features of one of the Vale’s prettiest villages has been unveiled.

Marsworth’s new village sign, which can be found on Lower Icknield Way near to the Millennium Hall, was unveiled by Buckinghamshire High Sheriff Peter Kara.

Project co-ordinator Sandra Costello said: “I was at a parish council meeting when the idea was first suggested.

“I said I was interested in pursuing it so I picked up the ball and ran with it.

“I got a team together and we held meetings and it went from there.”

The new sign cost £4,400 and despite initial concerns over where the money would come from, donations soon came pouring in from villagers and village groups including the Women’s Institute, All Saints Church, Millennium Hall, Marsworth Charity and Marsworth Steam Rally.

The group also successfully applied for funding from Aylesbury Vale District Council’s community chest for the project.

Sandra added: “We were put in touch with Signs of the Times, who are signwriters, and we worked hard on the design.

“We sat down and thought about what things best encompass village life.”

The final design includes the canal, a bridge, a lock, the church and an angler at the reservoir.

It also contains the word ‘Missevorde’, the village’s original name when it was recorded in the Domesday Book in 1086.

After the High Sheriff unveiled the sign, those present were invited to the Village Hall for refreshments and to view a special exhibition about the history of the village.

In a speech during the unveiling, Elaine Standen, part of the project team said: “Thanks go to the many residents who contributed to the cost, proving that you all believe, as we do, that ‘Marsworth is worth it’.

“All who contributed can feel special pride in seeing it here today.”

High Sheriff Mr Kara said in his unveiling speech ‘a village sign is one of the things that help to define a village identity’ and added he was honoured to conduct the unveiling.