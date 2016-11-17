A Remembrance day to remember for St Thomas More School pupils

Children from St Thomas More School in Berkhamsted enjoyed a special Remembrance Day service at Churchill Retirement Living’s Sheldon Lodge.

The children were invited to take part in a two minute’s silence, before listening to poetry written by the lodge’s owners about wartime.

Churchill Retirement - Berkhamsted Remembrance Day Event 11/11/16 St Thomas More School children visit the residents at Sheldon Lodge to remember the fallen from the world wars and plant crocuses in the gardens. L-R, Sebastian McDonough, 6, Resident June Williamson, and Ellouise Adams, 6. PNL-161117-172330001

They also commemorated the occasion by planting crocus bulbs in the garden ready to flower in spring as a symbol of hope.

Isabel Cerasale, headteacher at St Thomas More School, said: “We were thrilled to get the invitation from Churchill Retirement Living to join them at the Lodge to mark such an important day.

“The Owners’ poetry was fantastic to listen to and the children thoroughly enjoyed their visit, especially getting to pop on their wellies to plant the crocuses. It was a wonderful opportunity for them to experience working with people from different generations.”

Yvette Christy, marketing executive at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We were delighted that the children from St Thomas More Primary School were able to join us in paying our respects and remembering the men and women who have served our country. The children were absolutely fantastic and we look forward to inviting them back again for similar events at the Lodge.”

Sheldon Lodge is a collection of 48 one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments.

The development is set in landscaped grounds, just a short distance from public transport links, shops and all the amenities on offer in Berkhamsted.

