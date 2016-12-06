A patch with a catch! £2.75m project for luxury Ashridge bungalow

You can be the proud owner of this luxury bungalow if you secure the £2.75million plot – but you will have to build it first.

That is because the self-build project involves knocking down the existing 1970s bungalow, at Ashridge, and replacing it with a contemporary home.

The site is listed for sale through Knight Frank and it is understood to have a seven-figure asking price.

It includes four acres of land in Ashridge Park and planning permission for the home.

The new property – known as The Pavillion – is set on one level and covers a generous 7,000 sq ft and 2,000 sq ft of underground parking.

Once completed, the new bungalow will boast six bedrooms with en suite facilities, along with a family room and a study.

Plans also include a large kitchen with an entire wall of glass, which provides a window into the landscaped gardens.

The plans also include an ‘extensive outdoor entertainment area’ which includes a spacious seating area and a fireplace.

Knight Frank describes The Pavillion as offering ‘an exclusive lifestyle with rural surroundings’.

It says the property is “arguably in one of the most desirable locations in the area.”