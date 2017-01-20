£500 grant will help OAPs in Berkhamsted and Tring to avoid becoming victims of crime

A scheme which helps to protect elderly residents across Berkhamsted and Tring has been given a £500 grant from Police Mutual’s national community sponsorship programme Force For Good.

The project was set up by Sgt Adele Hopkin, and the cash will go on kit to help residents avoiding being victims of crime, such as little bells for purses, and credit card holders to prevent contactless fraud.

Sgy Hopkin said: “I saw a pattern in the types of crime taking place around the local area and realised that something had to be done to give elderly people confidence and reassurance. Operation Alert’s education package aims to increase people’s awareness, encourage the general public to be more alert and give locals more confidence when out in town.”