£2k donation to help hard-up cops from Berkhamsted club

Berkhamsted Rotary Club has made a £2,000 donation to help police officers in financial hardship.

Peter Brown, president of the Rotary Club, met with Chief Constable Charlie Hall and General Secretary of the Hertfordshire Police Federation Vojislav Mihailovic at Berkhamsted Police Station to hand over the donation.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary Welfare Fund financially supports serving police officers, members of police staff and their families who are experiencing monetary hardship and is bolstered by donations and the sale of Constabulary memorabilia.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “I would like to thank the Berkhamsted Rotary Club for their generous donation to our welfare fund. This means we can help more officers and staff who are in need, so I would like to express our gratitude on their behalf.

"It gave me great pleasure to spend some time with Peter and hear about the work the Rotary Club does to help other charities.”

Berkhamsted Rotary is one of more than 1,800 rotary clubs in the UK. Locally, it raises money each year and this is used to support both local and international charities and good causes.

The money raised comes from a variety of sources, such as the annual Half Marathon and Fun Run in March, a fireworks night in November, a concert at the town’s castle in July, and other fund raising activities.

Club president Mr Brown said: “But we do so much more in the community, for example organising competitions and projects to involve local schoolchildren, such as Young Chef, Young Artists, Youth speaks, a technology tournament and others. We also get involved with assisting disadvantaged groups, both young and elderly, taking them on day trips and similar activities.

“We get a lot of satisfaction from giving our time to organise these activities and events, and enjoy ourselves in the process, and we still find time for social activities such as trips to places of interest, an annual walking week, and other events, as well as a programme of interesting speakers at our regular club meetings.”