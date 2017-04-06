20 years in business? ‘We’ll drink to that,’ say Berkhamsted Osteopaths

Berkhamsted Osteopaths is celebrating two decades in business this month, by offering a free bottle of Prosecco to every 20th appointment booked until the end of April.

The firm, based in the High Street, was set up by Tim and Juliet Hanwell in 1997.

They said: “The practice started with just Tim and Juliet Hanwell, a booking diary, a pencil and a rubber. Some of the strangest injuries we have treated have been lower back pain caused by sneezing and picking up a piece of paper; neck pain sustained whilst belly dancing; and our favourite, an elbow injury due to examining a constipated cow.”