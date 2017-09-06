102 patients in Hertfordshire die waiting for an organ transplant

Nabihah parkar

There are 108 people currently waiting on the county’s organ transplant list and the NHS are encouraging families to talk to each other about becoming donors.

Donors from black and Asian communities are particularly in demand as there are 29 people on the list waiting, and organs from people of the same ethnic background are more likely to be a close match.

Anthony Clarkson, assistant director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s a tragedy that people are dying unnecessarily every year in Hertfordshire waiting for transplants.

“We know that if everyone who supported donation talked about it and agreed to donate, most of those lives would be saved.

“If you want to save lives, don’t leave it too late to talk to your family.

“In Herts there are more than 437,000 people on the NHS Organ Donor Register. However if you want to be a donor, your family’s support is still needed for donation to go ahead.

“If you are unsure about donation, ask yourselves as a family; what would you do if one of you needed a transplant? Would you accept a life-saving organ? If you’d take an organ, shouldn’t you be prepared to donate?”

This week (September 4-10) marks Organ Donation Week and the NHS are urging people to sign up to become donors and talk to each other about their choices and decisions.

NHS Blood and Transplant surveys show over 80 per cent of people support organ donation but only around 49 per cent of people have ever talked about it.

Anyone can join the NHS Organ Donation Register.