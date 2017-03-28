10 restaurants and pubs in Berkhamsted sign up to new Deliveroo service

10 restaurants and pubs in Berkhamsted can now deliver food straight to the doors of residents - after a new delivery service was launched in the town this week.

Hungry residents of Berkhamsted can now get their favourite food from their most loved local restaurants as Deliveroo - an on-demand food delivery service - started deliveries in the town yesterday.

The delivery service will create work opportunities for more than 50 riders in Berkhamsted over the course of the first year, who aim to deliver fresh food cooked to order from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door within 30 minutes.

The following restaurants have signed up: Pizza Express, ASK Italian, The Berkeley Wine Bar, I Love Food, The Shaken Cow, Carluccio’s, The Giggling Squid, The Kings Arms, Mad Squirrel Brewery and New Akash.

George Tomkins, restaurant manager at The Kings Arms, said: “We are really excited to sign up to Deliveroo as it is clearly successful and profitable for companies in the cities, especially restaurants in local towns that can’t easily deliver to customers themselves.

“We are looking forward to sharing our menu with all the “eat-in” consumers of Berkhamsted.”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 12 noon and 11pm.

Caroline Hazlehurst, general manager at Deliveroo, said: “We’re extremely excited to be launching in Berkhamsted and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the town’s delicious dishes straight from the hands of local chefs to customers’ doors.

“Our new riders in Berkhamsted are now kitted out in their new hyper-reflective kit and locals can order from the fantastic variety of restaurants in Berkhamsted, whatever they want, whenever they want, all from the comfort of their own home, office desk or wherever else hunger strikes.

“We already have a number of great partners across the town and we are excited to expand and widen the variety of restaurants on offer to our customers in Berkhamsted over the course of the next year.”