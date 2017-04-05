1,500 volunteers pick up hundreds of bags of rubbish in big litter pick

Volunteers picked up 250 bags of rubbish and 150 bags of recyclable materials in a month-long blitz to tidy up Dacorum.

The Great British Spring Clean campaign took place during February and March, with more than 1,500 people getting involved.

The kids at Bennetts End helped make woodland look nicer near their playground

A team from Bennetts End Adventure Playground kick-started the campaign on February 17, with over 30 youngsters sprucing up woodland outside their playground.

The largest litter pick saw 250 children from Two Waters Primary School clearing up their school grounds and surrounding streets.

Meanwhile, top litter pickers were Dacorum’s Tenant Involvement Team who brought together a group of dedicated residents from Leverstock Green and collected 37 bags in total.

Domino’s staff took to the streets in super-hero outfits to tackle litter in the town centre and industrial estate.

Dacorum’s final litter pick took place in Aldbury on April 1, with a dedicated team of local people litter-picking on behalf of Aldbury Parish Council.

Craig Thorpe, the council’s group manager for environmental services said: “A huge thank you to all those involved for your hard work taking part in the Great British Spring Clean.

“Your actions have not only helped to keep our neighbourhoods clean and tidy, but act as an inspiration to others to keep our areas clean in future.”

To compliment the Great British Spring Clean, Dacorum Borough Council also visited local primary schools and taught nearly 900 children about litter and recycling.

Pupils learned about the damage litter can cause to pets, wildlife and our environment as well as the importance of recycling rubbish so that it can be turned into new materials.

If you would like to carry out a litter pick in your local area, the council can loan litter pick sticks and bags all year round. Please email cleansafegreen@dacorum.gov.uk to request these.