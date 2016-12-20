£1.49million refurbishment for Tring’s leisure centre

Tring Sportspace is set for a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Council chiefs have voted to spend £1.49million on the refit, which will include remodelling the reception, renovating the changing areas, and a number of “essential mechanical and engineering works”.

The facility is shared with Tring School.

A council spokesman said: “We are committed to delivering high class sports and leisure facilities that meet the needs of residents.

“Therefore we are pleased to have approved outline plans to modernise and refurbish Tring Swimming Pool so that residents and the school can continue to benefit from this important community facility.”

The scheme was one of four options considered by Dacorum Borough councillors last week, and was described by officers as the “quickest and cheapest to do”.

The most expensive of the other options would cost up to £5.1million.

Detailed planning and design work will now take place.