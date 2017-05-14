Console Corner: Remixing an old skool Jam

I was taken aback this week when I spotted a release I hadn’t known about... NBA Playgrounds.

Anyone who grew up gaming in the 90s will fondly remember NBA Jam, the Midway classic arcade basketball game.

Well to all intents and purposes, it’s back in this hybrid cross between Jam and NBA Street.

For those of you who haven’t played NBA Jam or Street, Playgrounds is a 2-on-2 basketball game in the arcade style of both its predecessors.

At only £19.99 it looks great value too and should hit the nostalgia nerve right on the money.

Officially licensed by the NBA, Playgrounds includes both current and retired players like Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Shaquille O’Neal.

If you loved NBA Jam (who didnt?!) then NBA Playgrounds is a must

But the best - and most addictive part - promises to be the fact that more NBA players can be unlocked as you progress through the game, as can new moves for each of those players.

We are promised that hundreds more NBA Players will be added post-launch (May 9th) and they will be free.

Playground has single player, local multiplayer and online multiplayer modes, which will include online tournaments.

Other features include a lottery pick system, which will offer in-game rewards, and plenty of “over-the-top” dunks, three-point shots, and more.

But let’s not kid ourselves the real joy, and the main reason most of us will part with our money for Playgrounds is the crazy slam dunks and moves, of which there are “hundreds.” Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

The player packs resemble the gold blind bags you get on FIFA Ultimate Team.

CEO of developers Saber Interactive, Matt Karch, says the game is accessible enough for anyone to pick up and play, but still has “a lot of depth for hardcore pros who’ve mastered their game.”

High-flying, cartoonish arcade basketball madness is out now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

